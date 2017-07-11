Hospital appointments not affected by Ngauranga Gorge closure

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 17:32

Patients with hospital appointments tomorrow should plan their journey in advance, and allow more time to travel to Wellington Regional Hospital.

Around 30 people were unable to attend their appointments at the hospital today, due to the closure of the Ngauranga Gorge.

While it is unclear whether the gorge will be open tomorrow, it is still important to attend booked appointments - which include dialysis, x-ray, cancer treatment, and other specialist appointments.

The free shuttle between Wellington Regional Hospital and Kenepuru Community Hospital will continue to run, but will take an alternative route. We have been advised that train services are still running, but buses are affected.

Anyone planning to drive to their appointment should plan their route in advance, and allow more travel time.

There are hundreds of hospital appointments booked for tomorrow. Our booking centre staff are doing their best to contact people living in the Northern Suburbs, Porirua and Kapiti to talk about travel arrangements.

Anyone who has questions about their appointment and needs to speak to someone should call our booking centre on 04 806 0992.