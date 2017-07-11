Winners of Grey District community awards announced

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 20:45

A dedicated group of local volunteers received a big boost this evening when their project to protect native birds was named Supreme Winner at Grey District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, Grey District Council and the community at the Regent Theatre in Greymouth to hear how community groups and young people are making their mark in the district.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says Paparoa Wildlife Trust stood out amongst many deserving entries for the sheer scope of its work.

"Paparoa Wildlife Trust runs a large-scale predator-trapping programme covering 8600 hectares of the Roaring Meg Ecological Area. The group manages a network of over 1300 predator trap tunnels that target stoats, rats and weasels. The length of the trap line they monitor is the equivalent of the driving distance from Greymouth to Flock Hill Station."

Miss Siely says the group is thorough in its approach and is achieving tangible results.

"Traps are checked regularly and predator species, numbers and bait types are recorded. Since January 2016, 760 rats, 130 stoats and 50 weasels have been caught - each of which posed a serious threat to the lives and breeding prospects of our native roroa, (great spotted kiwi) and whio, (blue duck).

This group is deeply invested in the success of its work. Paparoa Wildlife Trust uses call counts, transmitters and cameras to monitor the success of kiwi incubations in the wild and understand the impact of their pest control initiatives. Whio are monitored to assess survivorship, breeding success and population size.

A 12 hectare sanctuary acts as a crèche for birds too young to fend for themselves in the wild. As well as providing a safe place for chicks to grow, the crèche is a valuable tool for advocacy and educating the local community, school groups and other visitors to the plight of kiwi. It is fully predator fenced, and the only facility of its kind in the South Island.

Volunteers assist contractors to build traps, and cut and monitor trap lines. Most of the monitoring activity is carried out by volunteers, and they play a huge role in maintaining facilities at the crèche," says Miss Siely.

For winning the Supreme Award, Paparoa Wildlife Trust received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money. The group will go on to represent Grey District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, which take place in Queenstown next April.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Grey District Community Awards were:

- Youth Community Spirit

Winner - Angus Wallace, John Paul II High School

- Heritage and Environment

Commendation - Greymouth Lions Club

Runner Up - Coast Heritage and Community Trust

Winner - Ahaura History Park Committee

- Health and Wellbeing

Commendation - Kaiata Community Centre Inc.

Runner Up - Greymouth SPCA

Winner - Coastguard West Coast

- Arts and Culture

Runner Up - Rotary Club of Greymouth

Winner - Barrytown Settler’s Hall Inc.

- Sports and Leisure

Runner Up - Greymouth Motorcycle Street Race Committee

Winner - West Coast Speedway

- Education and Child/Youth Development

Runner Up - Greymouth Parent’s Centre

Winner - St John Youth Greymouth

- Supreme Winner

The Paparoa Wildlife Trust