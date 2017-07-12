Dunedin motorists advised to take extra caution

|
Motorists in Dunedin and asked to drive with caution due to weather conditions across the city.
Hill suburbs are particularly affected with Middleton Road currently closed due to snow and ice.
There have been a number of minor crashes in the city this morning due to the weather conditions.
Police ask that motorists drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.
