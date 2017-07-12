CCC: Have your say on the repair of Penfold's Cottage

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 09:44

James Penfold’s 1870s cottage is to be repaired, and Christchurch City Council is seeking community feedback on its proposed plans from Wednesday 12 July - Monday 14 August.

Located at Scott Park near the Ferrymead Bridge, the cottage is a historic heritage landmark. With its original sod block construction, it offers a unique insight into early earth-building techniques used by Canterbury settlers in the 19th century.

Carolyn Ingles, the Council’s Head of Urban Regeneration, Urban Design and Heritage, says the cottage was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

"The walls facing Main Road and Ferrymead Bridge are largely intact, and these can be repaired to keep the historic street view of the cottage," Ms Ingles says. "However, some of the remaining walls are too badly damaged to repair - so rather than deconstruct and reconstruct the cottage with new materials, which will remove a lot of the heritage fabric that makes it such a historic building, we’re proposing to enclose those parts in toughened glass.

"The proposed stabilisation and repair option would highlight the workmanship that makes Penfold’s Cottage so significant - as well as provide a more engaging, authentic experience for visitors. Of course, the community feels a real sense of ownership for this cottage, and we want to consider their views on how we might best preserve it."

Funding has been set aside for the repair to take place in 2018-19.

Residents can visit www.ccc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay to read more information on the project and make a submission. The Council is also holding two drop-in sessions at the Mt Pleasant Yacht Club, Scott Park, Main Road, where visitors can talk to staff about the project:

Thursday 20 July, 7pm-9pm (presentation at 7pm)

Saturday 22 July, noon-2pm (presentation at noon)