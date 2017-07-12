Get crazy for Kiwi kids in hardship this KidsCan Mufti Day

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 10:02

The annual KidsCan Mufti Day fundraiser has had a makeover - introducing ‘Get a little crazy for KidsCan’ Day! On Friday August 11, schools and businesses up and down the country will be wearing wacky ties and shirts, donning bright wigs and baking rainbow cupcakes to get a little bit crazy in support of KidsCan.

Pinehill School will be getting into the spirit to make a real difference for Kiwi kids in hardship. Nicole Hillier, Teacher at Pinehill School, says, "We are joining in the fun of this day to support the New Zealand community and Kiwi kids. Students will be choosing an item of clothing to wear that demonstrates something that is unique to them and will bring in a gold coin donation. We are hoping to raise $500!"

KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman is encouraging all schools and workplaces across New Zealand to join in the fun. "The KidsCan team will be getting crazy in every way possible from adding some sparkle to socks to baking monster muffins and I’m challenging all schools and businesses across New Zealand to get a little crazy this August for Kiwi kids in need."

Meridian Energy is getting into the crazy spirit by giving away free power! GM Retail of Meridian Energy, Neal Barclay, says, "Meridian is proud Principal Partner of KidsCan and we are hoping to make a significant impact for one KidsCan supported school by donating a years’ supply of power-."

Every dollar raised from this fundraiser goes towards helping KidsCan support Kiwi kids living without the basics. Gold coin collections and bake sales work well and some businesses are even contributing a dollar-for-dollar match. Join in the craziness and register at KidsCan.org.nz/CrazyDay today.