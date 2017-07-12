Large family home near beach priced at ‘unbelievable’ $850,000

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 11:16

Century 21 Northern Realty is marketing a five-bedroom home close to the beach in Auckland’s popular Stanmore Bay for just $850,000.

"This is incredible value. It has been very well cared for by the one owner since it was built about 25 years ago, says Donna a’Beckett - real estate agent and business owner at Century 21 Northern Realty.

The property at 295A Vipond Road has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, a single garage plus workshop, off-street parking, plenty of storage, separate laundry, and sunny decks. The house is 170sqm and sits on a 500sqm section.

"It’s really lovely and so I suspect at that price it won’t be on the market much longer. With the average house price in Auckland over one million dollars, here is living proof you can still get a large family home near the beach for much less," she says.

Donna a’Beckett is a well-known real estate agent in the North Shore and Rodney areas. Her office in the old part of Silverdale village enjoys considerable success and involvement in the local community, including being a past ‘Top Fundraising Office’ for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink October campaign.

Last month she was among several of New Zealand’s best real estate agents who were singled out at Century 21’s Australasian convention held in Surfers Paradise. Donna a’Beckett took away a ‘Centurion Producers’ award which acknowledges the top 2% of leaders globally in Gross Closed Commission (GCC) or the number of properties listed and sold (Units).

"I’ve been around long enough to spot great value, and believe me whoever buys this will be getting a lot for their money in Stanmore Bay. These days if you’re buying five bedrooms for less than $900,000 in Greater Auckland you don’t get much in lifestyle or location and it’s normally a do-up. Well this defies all that and is sunny and in great condition to boot," says Ms a‘Beckett.

To check out the property visit http://www.century21.co.nz/property/404868/

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand Geoff Barnett says: "We very rarely go out with statements to the media about individual properties, but this family home in Stanmore Bay is unbelievable value for Auckland and so it’s well worth a shout out!"