New banknotes' security features explained in RBNZ video

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 10:50

The Reserve Bank has developed a short video to help the public identify the ‘real deal’ Brighter Money banknote.

The video explores the banknote’s sophisticated security features, showing the public how to identify a genuine banknote by the ‘look, feel and tilt’ sensory approach used by other central banks to identify a counterfeit.

"Being able to identify a real New Zealand Series 7 Brighter Money banknote is important to maintaining New Zealand’s low counterfeit rate," says Reserve Bank Head of Currency, Property and Security Steve Gordon.

"New Zealand has a low counterfeit rate by international standards and the Bank wants to keep it that way. One of the ways we can do this is by ensuring the public know how to identify the security features on our banknotes. Use the video’s three prompts - look, feel and tilt, to make sure your banknotes are the genuine article."

In addition to the new video, the notes and coins pages of the banknotes have been updated to make them easier to read, navigate and find information.

The video is available in English and Te Reo MÄori.

More information:

- Play videos: http://www.rbnz.govt.nz/research-and-publications/videos/banknote-security-features

- New notes and coins website page: http://www.rbnz.govt.nz/notes-and-coins/security-and-counterfeit-detection/security-features-of-new-zealands-banknotes