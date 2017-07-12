Man arrested following search warrant in Masterton

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 11:31

Wairarapa Police and the Wellington Armed Offenders Squad carried out a search warrant at an address Lansdowne early this morning.

During the search a sawn off shotgun and shotgun rounds were recovered inside the house and a vehicle on the property.

A 33-year-old male was arrested and he will appear in the Masterton District Court this morning facing a number of charges, including several firearms offences.

Recently, there have been a number of firearms incidents in Masterton involving the use of a shotgun.

As investigations are ongoing, at this stage Police cannot confirm whether these incidents are related to the search warrant conducted.

"The protection of our community is our highest priority, and the action we took last night is a reflection of how dangerous we consider the unlawful possession of firearms to be and the risk they pose," Detective Senior Sergeant Bysouth.

"We will continue to pursue any leads which give us opportunity to recover firearms from those people who legally should not have them in their possession"

"A reminder to those who do lawfully possess firearms in our area, please ensure that you store them properly at all times so we can reduce the risk of them getting into the wrong hands."

Anyone who has information that could assist Police with the enquiries into the firearms incidents is asked to please contact Masterton Police on (06) 370 0300

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.