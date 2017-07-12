Lewis, Lindis, Haast all open again, Dunedin motorway reopens to north

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 12:27

NZ Transport Agency crews reopened the Lewis Pass (SH7) between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction at 11 am today also Otago’s Lindis Pass (SH8) Omarama to Tarras and the Haast highway, which was closed on the Otago side (SH6) to Hawea.

Please note, chains are still essential on the Lindis Pass.

All South Island road travellers should check their Traffic and Travel website and the map showing area warnings and highway closures for highway updates before heading out today.

Dunedin reopening to the north: State Highway 1 into Dunedin, the Northern Motorway, Waitati to Pine Hill, will soon be fully open. Traffic is moving but due to a few vehicles striking difficulties, drivers can expect a slow journey in or out of Dunedin to the north for a short time.

Kaikoura - inland road closed due to ice and snow

The inland road into Kaikoura via Waiau was closed earlier today due to snow and ice and is likely to stay closed all day. People can get to Kaikoura via State Highway 1 until 6 pm, via Cheviot and the Hundalees today. (Normally this route is closed Tuesday to Thursday for road works.)

The map has the most updated closures and advice for drivers

For a full picture of closures across the South Island, please check the map on the Transport Agency’s web site. It is being regularly updated. Orange cross hatching notes an areas caution and restriction (for example, chains essential, no towing vehicles) and black notes a complete closure.

Photo from the web cam at Arthur’s Pass today, for other West Coast web cam shots see this link:

http://www.p2c.nz/westcoast

How to stay up to date:

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

- If you live in Queenstown Lakes District, or travel to and from Queenstown, sign up for QLDC’s winter road reports here.

- Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road, safely parked off the highway.

- Find safe winter driving tips at www.nzta.govt.nz/winterjourneys

- MetService road snowfall warnings here.

- extended weather forecast for all areas of New Zealand this week here.

- MetService severe weather warnings here.

Simple rules for safe winter travelling:

-allow extra time

-ensure your vehicle is safe for winter driving

-drive to the road and weather conditions

-slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards

-allow greater following distance between you and the vehicle ahead

-make sure your cell phone is well charged, check car charger also

-have blankets, snacks, bottles of water ready in case of emergency or a breakdown.