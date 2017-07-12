Police investigation continues into fatal Mt Eden crash

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 12:40

The Serious Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into yesterday’s fatal crash involving a car and a bus in Mt Eden yesterday.

The 51-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.

Next of kin are in the process of being notified.

Two children who sustained serious injuries in the crash remain at Starship Hospital.

A 1-year-old boy remains in a critical condition while a 3-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are aware of some media reports speculating on the cause of the crash, however Police would like to reiterate that it is far too early to determine the cause of the crash and it will take some time before our investigation is completed.

- Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall, Waitemata Serious Crash Unit.