Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 14:12

Ferry sailing cancellations Sailings of the Interislander ferries have been cancelled due to the deterioration of weather in Cook Strait, with the up to 7-metre-high waves arriving earlier than predicted. Today’s 14.45 and 17.00 sailings from Wellington and the 18.45 sailing from Picton are all now cancelled. At this stage freight sailings are expected to resume on Friday from Wellington at 6.30am, and from Picton at 9.05am, with the first passenger sailing from Wellington at 9am and from Picton at 10.55am. These resumptions are weather dependent.

Affected passengers and freight customers will be contacted and rescheduled where possible.

"We regret the inconvenience to our customers. We are always striving to deliver the best possible service, but safety is paramount," Interislander General Manager Operations Mark Thompson says.