Overnight closure possible for Burkes and Lindis Passes

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 14:58

The NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers planning on driving State Highway 8 (Omarama, Tekapo, Twizel, Mt Cook, Fairlie), to be aware another snow shower is forecast around 4 pm and the highway could close again.

The highway travels through Burkes and Lindis Passes, through Fairlie, Lake Tekapo and Omarama, Twizel and to the Mt Cook highway or onto Wanaka and Queenstown.

Drivers need to carry chains and will need to leave close to 2 pm to get through the two passes before the forecast 4 pm snow, the Transport Agency’s roading contractors warn.

The additional snow forecast could very likely lead to road closures overnight.

Drivers who do not have chains can make their way out onto SH1 via Omarama and SH83 through Kurow.

"Drive to the winter conditions, look out for ice in shaded and low areas and take extra care on the Otematata saddle. Motorists can then continue south or north along State Highway 1," says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright.

East of Fairlie, South Canterbury earlier today - a very icy road with chains essential on vehicles for most of today.

How to stay up to date:

- Find safe winter driving tips at www.nzta.govt.nz/winterjourneys

- The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

- Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road, safely parked off the highway.