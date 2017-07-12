Most highways have reopened but snow and ice is not over

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 16:08

The NZ Transport Agency advises all South Island road travellers to check the Traffic and Travel website and the map showing area warnings and closures for highway updates before heading out tonight and tomorrow morning.

With more snow forecast this evening and into tomorrow (Thursday) morning, there may be overnight road closures due to ice, snow and black ice road conditions.

Please drive with extreme care, and patience, and think about whether you need to travel this evening.

- State Highway 85 in Otago, Becks/ Palmerston to Kyeburn, has just reopened, also SH87 Kyeburn to Outram.

Passes

As at 3 pm, Porters Pass (Springfield to Arthur’s Pass) remains closed however, it may open to chains and no towing vehicles before 4 pm. Please check the Canterbury web map for updates after 3 pm.

Lewis Pass (SH7), the Lindis Pass (SH8) and Burkes Pass are open, but please read our earlier warning re snowfall forecast for Burkes and Lindis later today.

- Lindis and Burkes Pass warning for later this afternoon and tonight.

Kaikoura: the inland Waiau/ Mt Lyford road remains closed due to ice and snow - update at 7am Thursday. SH1 is open till 6 pm tonight to the south of Kaikoura.

State Highways: Closures

- State Highway 93 Mataura to Clinton in Southland remains closed.

- Porters Pass, SH73, remains closed but please check map as it may open later today.