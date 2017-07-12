Shipping containers may need resource and building consents

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 17:30

Got a shipping container on your property? If so, it needs to meet the legal requirements of the Building Act 2004 and District Plan rules.

Mackenzie District Council Building Control Manager, Grant Hyde, says there’s been an increase in people using shipping containers on their properties.

"Many people aren’t aware that these containers are subject to regulations under the Building Act. If a container is on a site for more than three months, then council approval in the form of a building consent and resource consent may be required," he said.

To satisfy the requirements of a building consent approval, compliance to the NZ Building Code needs to be met. This can include:

- An engineers’ design of footings and hold-down connections.

- Compliance to external fire spread and fire safety.

- For sleep-out or office space, a specialist design is required that relates to ventilation, protection and control of moisture, energy efficiency and any other relevant building code requirements.

- Adherence to local planning requirements regardless of use.

"If a shipping container or building is greater than 10 square metres then it is considered building work under the Building Act 2004. It therefore requires a building consent. If it is greater than 5 square metres, a resource consent approval is required," Mr Hyde said.

However, there are exemptions to the rule, including situations where the shipping container is temporarily used as a construction site shed or office, or if it is located in a trucking yard and used to transport goods.

"We’re more than happy to discuss individual situations with owners if they want to contact the council. Our concern is that the same set of rules needs to apply to everyone. Containers can also be hazardous in certain situations such as exceptionally high wind areas."

For more information, contact Grant Hyde on (03) 685 9009 or by email: grant@mackenzie.govt.nz. You can also find further information on exempt building work at this link: https://www.building.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/projects-and-consents/building-work- consent-not-required-guidance.pdf