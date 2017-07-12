Calm needed over spat with boy racers - RTF

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 17:46

Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley is urging both sides to exercise restraint following the incident between a truck driver and ‘boy racers’ in Penrose on Friday night.

"This has got totally out of hand and both sides need to just calm down," says Shirley.

"The kind of vigilante justice being threatened from both sides principally through social media is totally unacceptable and does nothing to help the situation."

"The incident that kicked all this off is extremely ugly. No driver deserves to be attacked at their place of work, regardless of who was originally at fault for the accident."

"The Road Transport Forum and our associations urge anyone associated with our industry to take a deep breath and stop escalating what is obviously a volatile situation."

"Any illegal activity on either side should be dealt with by the appropriate authorities," says Shirley.