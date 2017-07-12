KidsCan to receive donation from Greyhound Racing

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 17:53

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) announced their support of New Zealand children’s charity KidsCan today. GRNZ will support KidsCan at their premier 30 July event, the Formpro Amazing Chase.

GRNZ will provide a one-off donation of $3,000 to KidsCan in addition to collecting donations from various auctions and raffles to be won on the event day. The $3,000 was raised through trainers making a $100 donation when nominating their dogs to take part in the inaugural Amazing Chase.

GRNZ recognises that KidsCan is supporting disadvantaged Kiwi kids on a substantial scale, bringing equal opportunities to the 295,000 children in New Zealand that go without the basics. Supporting KidsCan will help hundreds of children living below the poverty line gain access to food at school and the essentials required for learning.

GRNZ Chairman Craig Rendle welcomed the involvement with KidsCan as the charity associated with the Amazing Chase. He expressed hope that this would be the beginning of a strong ongoing relationship. "This is a real chance for our industry participants to give back to the community in a meaningful way," said Rendle.

KidsCan are equally excited about working with GRNZ as it will increase their ability to reach Kiwi kids in need. "The generous support provided by Greyhound Racing New Zealand comes at a time when we have 4,002 children across 51 schools waiting for our support, our highest in 5 years."

"Thanks to GRNZ we will be able to provide a number of these children living in hardship with food, adequate clothing and healthcare items this winter" says KidsCan CEO and Co-founder Julie Chapman.

Opportunities to support KidsCan through GRNZ will be available through auctions open to the public at the event and online through specific Trade Me auctions. Prizes will include a Panasonic Lumix camera among others. The online auctions will be open from Friday 20 July.

The Formpro Amazing Chase Final will take place on Sunday 30 July at the Manukau Sports Bowl, home of the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club. The Formpro Amazing Chase winner will be decided through four 527m races between two greyhounds. They are racing against

each other, but most importantly against the clock, as the fastest greyhound over the four races will take away the title and $13,000 in prize money. The Amazing Chase Finals Day, with the first race scheduled for 1pm, has a strong racing undercard, which will include five feature races, attracting trainers and top quality dogs from across the country.

It is free entry to come along and enjoy the racing action, entertainment and show your support for KidsCan. It’s a family friendly day so bring along your children and enjoy a free kids activity booklet and face painting. Hospitality packages will also be available.