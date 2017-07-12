Police name man killed in Christchurch crash

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 18:20

Police can now release the name of the man killed after he was hit by a car on Huxley Street, Sydenham, Christchurch on July 11th.

He was 45-year-old Richard James Johnson of Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Johnson.

The Police investigating this incident would appreciate hearing from anyone who had contact with Richard Johnson that evening.

Any information people can provide may assist us with our investigation.

People can contact Detective Craig Lattimore at the Christchurch Police Station on 03 363 7400.