Million dollar win for Christchurch Lotto player

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 21:29

It’s a night to remember for a lucky Lotto player from Christchurch who has just won $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Hornby in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also jackpotted and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

With ski season well underway, Kiwis will be looking forward to getting outside and hitting the slopes. Thanks to Lotto players, the NZ Mountain Safety Council is able to help Kiwis not only have a great time outdoors, but most importantly to get home safely. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Hornby should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.