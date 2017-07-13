Weather causes a trifecta of trouble in North Island

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 07:46

High winds, rain and snow are causing a trifecta of trouble across the lower and central North Island.

The storm, which has travelled up from the south is leaving a mark and motorists are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel.

Due to snow the Desert Road is closed and the alternative routes through National Park via SH 47 and SH 4 are also closed.

High winds are having an impact in Wellington with roofs from homes being lifted, scaffolding falling onto power lines and a garden shed in Khandallah being blown onto the road.

Heavy rain in the Wairarapa has caused flooding in Carterton.

Given the weather conditions anyone who has plans to travel in or through the lower and central North Island is asked to check their route and if you don’t have to travel don’t.

If you do have to travel in this area please drive to the conditions and have patience as your journey may take longer.