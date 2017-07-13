Kiwis extend hands of welcome to refugees and asylum seekers

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:39

Thousands of Kiwis are extending a hand of welcome to refugees and asylum seekers. They’re asking politicians of all parties standing for election this year to commit to taking an additional 500 refugees immediately.

#500Now, a campaign launched today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, is encouraging Kiwis to show their support for refugees by posting selfies of themselves with the #500Now tagline written on their palms.

Campaign founder, Tracey Barnett says: "When it comes to taking in refugees and asylum seekers, New Zealand scores very poorly. We rank 95th in the world in terms of refugees taken per capita and 122nd in refugees taken relative to our GDP. That’s simply not good enough. It reflects poorly on us as a nation and undermines our credibility.

"It‘s about what sort of country we are. If you think we could and should do better, this year’s election is an opportunity to be heard. Ask politicians to commit to taking 500 now. Tell your friends how poorly we rate and why it matters."

To show support for the campaign now, follow these simple steps

1. Write #500Now on your palm

2. Hold out your hand and take a selfie. Include your friends, colleagues, family, workmates, teammates, church group or choir

3. Post it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram with the hashtag #500Now.

It’s that simple: take a photo, send a message.

Then ask and ask and keep on asking politicians to commit to supporting the campaign.