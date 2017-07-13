Police response to IPCA report in to non-fatal Whanganui shooting

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:50

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority report which finds the non-fatal shooting of Mr Wattie Kahu in Whanganui in March 2016 was justified.

Mr Kahu, who was wanted on a warrant for a burglary several days earlier, was shot and injured after presenting an imitation firearm at police in a residential street.

The IPCA finds that the shooting was justified as the officer involved believed Mr Kahu posed an immediate threat of bodily harm or death.

"While thankfully rare, such incidents are traumatic both for our staff and the communities they occur in." says Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger.

"Our staff must act to keep themselves and our communities safe, and that is exactly what they did in this instance.

"I would like to acknowledge the actions of those staff involved in this response.

"I also want to thank the community in Whanganui for their ongoing support which is so important to us as we work together to make Whanganui a great place to live." says Superintendent Schwalger.