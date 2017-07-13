Investigation into Greymouth BP robbery continues

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 11:10

Greymouth Police continue to investigate the aggravated robbery of the BP in the early hours of Saturday 8 July.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Tainui Street/Turamaha Streets area of Greymouth between 10pm on Friday 7 July and 4am on Saturday 8 July. In particular, we are interested in any sightings of a person wearing a top similar to the one pictured.

If you have information which you believe may help the investigation, please call Detective Ash Davies on 021 191 5718.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.