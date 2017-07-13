Ruapehu weather event update

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 11:57

Snow continues to fall at about 2-3 cm per hour accumulation, wind drifts are common with a steady southerly wind about 25-30 knots.

Central Plateau roads remain closed with several trucks blocking SH4 Makatote and several locations on SH 1 south of Waiouru.

Closures now extend south beyond Taihape to Mangaweka and snow is reportedly falling in Marton with heavy rain falling associated with strong winds in Whanganui, both are causing problems and will effect the Ruapehu district as the front passes over and snow turns to rain and wind.

All Downer snow-clearing vehicles are activated with two 4WD snow clearing vehicles working about the network with grit truck.

GHD advise that several trees have been reported down on the rural network but so far damages are minor. GHD will offer regular sit reps.

Power supply remains unstable with many short outages followed by successful recloses of switching gear.