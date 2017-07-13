Rolled truck closes SH3 in both directions near Ingahape Rd

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:46

The trailor of a truck and trailor unit has rolled on State Highway 3, near the Ingahape Road intersection.

The road is completely blocked and there are no diversions available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, delay travel or take alternate routes if possible.

Police and road contractors are working to clear the road however there ETA on when it will be cleared.

As previously reported the weather is creating all kinds of disruption and motorists should take extreme caution.

Police ask all road users to exercise patience during this time.