Nominations for by-elections open

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:27

Nominations are now open for two vacant positions in the Turangi-Tongariro Ward following resignations from councillor Zane Cozens and community board member Sally Nelson.

The by-elections are being run concurrently with nominations open today and closing at noon on Thursday, August 10.

Deputy electoral officer Tina Jakes encouraged anyone considering running for the council, or the community board, to seize the opportunity.

"This is a chance to help your community be heard and make a difference through local government," she said.

"Anyone can stand for both positions, both ward councillor and community board member. If a candidate is elected as ward councillor, then that election takes precedence, so they are then removed from the community board election."

Nomination forms are available from the council’s TaupÅ office on Lake Terrace and the Turangi Service Centre, or online at taupo.govt.nz. Candidates are asked to provide a photograph and statement to accompany their nomination, along with a $200 deposit.

The by-elections will be conducted by postal ballot. Candidate names will be printed in random order on the voting papers and successful candidates will be elected using the first past the post electoral system.

Voting papers will be sent out from Thursday, September 14 and the ballot will close at midday on Friday, October 6. Preliminary results should be available later that day, with a declaration of the successful candidate following on Monday, 9 October.