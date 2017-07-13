Trustees say thank you to employers and community

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 13:48

NZSTA is pleased by the amount of community support and good will that exists towards school trustees, especially the level of support that trustees can access through their workplace either directly or indirectly.

The 2016 NZCER national survey of primary and intermediate schools shows that 76% of trustees who were employed said they had some support through their paid employment to do board work.

"It’s still the norm for trustees to have to make up time they take during the working week for their board responsibilities by taking leave or working extra hours, but it’s great that most workplaces are flexible in allowing them to do that," says NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr.

"We all owe a huge vote of thanks to those employers, and to the self-employed trustees who manage their business affairs in a way that supports their role as a school trustee."

""We’d also like to say a huge thank you to all the other people out in the community who support our trustees while they are busy on their board work; the spouses and partners, the employers, the babysitters, and the youngsters who don’t have quite as much of Mum or Dad’s attention as they otherwise would."

"As school trustees, we take on the role because we believe it’s important, and we want to contribute. We can only do that with the support of the people around us. The greatest reward we get is in knowing we’ve made a difference, and in the validation we get from the people who matter to us.

"So, thank you. We couldn’t do it without your support."