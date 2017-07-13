SH1, Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington closed in both directions

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 14:01

SH1, Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington has been closed in both directions.

The closure is due to high winds damaging rdirectional signs and the risk from them falling.

The highway is closed betwwen Johnsonville and the Ngauranga/Hutt Road interchange.

Police are working with contractors to get the road re-opened as soon as possible.