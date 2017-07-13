Cadetships to fast-track engineering students into jobs

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 16:06

Wintec and Waikato District Council will launch a cadetship programme next year that will create employment opportunities for civil engineering students and ensure the council has a highly skilled and qualified workforce.

The cadetship scheme is an opportunity for Wintec students studying the civil elements of the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering and the Bachelor of Engineering Technology. Under the scheme, students will work and study part-time for two years before completing one year of bonded employment with Waikato District Council.

Wintec Chief Executive Mark Flowers says the scheme is a great example of Wintec working with industry partners to deliver real-world training for students and highly qualified graduates to employers.

"I really commend Waikato District Council for driving this initiative - it’s a win win for all. For our students it’s a great opportunity to study and work in a real-world environment and get the benefits of having employment in their chosen career path.

"We’re training students for a rapidly changing world and the practical and soft skills they learn through on the job training are critical for their success. Working with industry also means we continue to be relevant and authentic in what we deliver to meet their needs."

Waikato District Council will recruit cadets from Wintec year one and two students this year to launch the scheme for the 2018 study year. Within two years, the aim is to have 12-14 Wintec student placements with Waikato District Council.

"We’re delighted to work with Wintec on this scheme and we regard this as an effective recruitment tool," says Waikato District Council’s General Manager Service Delivery Tim Harty.

"The council is considered to be a perfect training ground for students to develop a range of skills, knowledge and technical experience. The cadetship will provide real-life practical experiences as well as the opportunity to be immersed in a range of areas relevant to the cadet’s specific area of study."