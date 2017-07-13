NZ communities to get boost in funding from Lottery Grants Board

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 15:49

New Zealand Communities are set to get a boost in funding to help provide a range of services and conserve some of our most precious taonga thanks to the Lottery Grants Board.

Internal Affairs Minister and Presiding Member of the Lottery Grants Board, Hon Peter Dunne today announced that $233.6 million of Lottery profits is being made available to communities in 2017/18.

"This funding helps provide a range of community activities and services, helps build and maintain facilities, develops and conserves marae, supports environmental projects which preserve and protect our natural heritage, and keeps people safe in the outdoors.

"The Board has also been able to allocate $20 million to the Lottery Significant Projects committee for a second consecutive year which will assist large and important community projects.

"To continue support for the communities affected by the Kaikoura earthquake, the Lottery Community Facilities Committee has been allocated an extra $7.5 million for larger capital works in the area.

"It is crucial for communities to rebuild or maintain facilities such as local community houses which provide space for people to access multiple services or larger venues that are used for sport, cultural and leisure activities," says Mr Dunne.

Details of the Lottery Significant Projects and larger capital works in the Kaikoura earthquake area funding criteria and priorities, and timeframes for the 2017/18 round, will be made available publicly over the next few months.

The Board will continue to support arts, culture and sporting initiatives through funding of

$94.5 million to the four statutory bodies supported by the Board: the New Zealand Film Commission including Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision, Creative New Zealand and Sport New Zealand.