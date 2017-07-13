Local charities encouraged to apply for share of $1 million fund

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 17:03

A local charity which received more than $100,000 in a lump sum donation is encouraging other charitable organisations to get behind an initiative which could see them secure a share of a million dollar fund.

CEO of the Well Foundation Andrew Young says his organisation received $116,010 to put towards a third Mobile Health Clinic for the West Auckland area, after receiving thousands of public votes.

The Well Foundation is the Waitemata District Health Board’s (DHB) official fundraising body and the new clinic-on-wheels will bring dental services to children in the West Auckland, North Shore and Rodney areas.

"This new purpose-built, state of the art Mobile Dental Health Clinic will give nurses the ability to treat patients on the spot and provide a solution to major oral health problems facing so many vulnerable children," says Young.

"Recently, four children who had missed 22 appointments between them were brought to our attention. None of the children had been seen by a dental team and the youngest, aged eight, had his first dental experience under general anaesthetic, having to have eight of his teeth extracted due to various levels of decay," he says.

Young says the Mobile Health Clinic will see families like this, benefit from earlier intervention on-site at their pre-school or school, where treatment will be provided to reduce further health issues.

The Well Foundation secured the money, along with 30 other charitable organisations, as part of the West Auckland Trusts’ Million Dollar Mission.

CEO of the Trusts Simon Wickham says in addition to helping them complete projects, participating in the funding process has raised the profile of the 30 charities.

"What makes this funding initiative different is the way it brings the community into the decision making process - they decide how the money is allocated.

Wickham says the schools and groups have said that asking those struggling with ‘charity fatigue’ for votes instead of cash was a welcome relief from the burden of traditional fundraising.

"We are immensely proud to support the valuable work these groups do in the community - often without a voice or chance to tell their story.

"The increased public awareness that the public voting process brings to each organisation will make it easier for them to secure funding in the future," says Wickham.

Young agrees saying without The Trusts support it would have been difficult to fund the third Mobile Health Clinic which was desperately needed in the area.

Outside of the dental clinic the Mobile Health Clinics provide services to many vulnerable families in the community.

"For example we recently took up an invitation to the Pacific Youth Rugby League Cup Tournament to provide health promotion for Rheumatic Fever awareness, immunisations, vision hearing testing and general child health matters."

A second clinic is on its way and will be on the road later this year which will be used exclusively for throat swabbing as a part of the Rheumatic Fever Prevention Programme and will visit local schools and areas in the community where vulnerable people are in need of healthcare, like the Western Village Caravan Park in Ranui.

Young says other charities and groups in need of funding should begin to prepare their applications in time for October when The Trusts will call for nominees for the allocation of another $1 million next year.

Applications will open this year on 2 October and close 1 December. The public voting stage will start on 1 March 2018.

For more information visit https://www.milliondollarmission.co.nz