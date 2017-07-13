Unexpected Napier holiday for 14 stranded travellers

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 17:23

It’s a very unexpected holiday for 14 travellers who were trapped in their vehicles on the Napier-Taupo Road.

The 14 are now spending the night at Napier City Council-owned facility Kennedy Park Resort, and are as yet unsure as to when they might be returned to their cars and trucks.

Napier Emergency Management Officer Marcus Hayes-Jones says it was "just another day at the office" when he was called to assist with rescuing the stranded drivers off the snowy road. "It’s been a tough day for them, but for us this was an effective rescue, and everyone is now safe and sound," he says.

Some of the total number rescued were able to stay with friends or family in the region, but for the 14 without accommodation, Kennedy Park Resort was able to step up during one of their less busy months of the year.

Kennedy Park Resort is Hawke’s Bay’s largest accommodation provider, and has an on-site restaurant as well as rooms, villas, and a heated swimming pool - as well as the only jumping pillow (large air cushion) in Hawke’s Bay.

‘We are always happy to welcome travellers, even if they come to us unexpectedly," says David Aflallo, Kennedy Park Resort Manager. "We were called up to take guests during the Canterbury earthquake and although this event is not quite on the same scale, we understand how worrying it can be for those stranded, and we are glad to be able to provide a warm bed after a really tough time for these people."

Mr Hayes-Jones says the 14 travellers were "somewhat miffed" to be stranded on the road, but seem to be in good spirits, and grateful for the opportunity to rest and relax. "As soon as the road reopens, we’ll assist with returning them to their vehicles so they can be on their way again," he says.