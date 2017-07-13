Police disrupt drug supply chain in Thames

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 17:25

Waikato Police have charged a 49-year-old Thames man with drug related offences following the execution of a search warrant yesterday at a Grafton Road address in Thames.

Police located a variety of illicit drugs at the address, including methamphetamine, cannabis and LSD in amounts which are consistent with supply.

Police also located prescriptions drugs which are believed to have been for supply, along with $75,000 in cash and stolen property.

The man was due to appear at the Hamilton court today.

Significant work and planning has gone into achieving this result and it’s a great outcome for Police and the Thames community.

Police are committed to reducing the harm drug use causes in our communities.

Drug addiction is a driver of other crimes as users often resort to crime as a means to fund their addictions.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and more charges may be filed as it progresses.

Police are working to identify the rightful owners of the stolen property and it will be returned to them as soon as possible.

Police all around the country are working hard to disrupt the supply of drugs to the community and encourage anyone with any information about drug supply to report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler.