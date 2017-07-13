Whio release on Styx and Arahura Rivers

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 17:46

Tomorrow seven whio (blue duck) will be released onto the upper Styx and upper Arahura Rivers near Hokitika after nearly a year of whio wooing.

These blue ducks are the unsuccessful ‘flock mate’ applicants who were in a program to establish breeding pairs of South Island whio for what could be described as the ‘whio bachelor’.

The whio captive breed for release programme is currently setting up the South Island programme. A number of North Island breeding pairs around the country have been breeding for release for 17 years.

But creating breeding pairs involves a sort of dating process inside a large aviary through the flock mating process.

West Coast whio ranger Antje Wahlberg says the whio pairs have actually been bred from eggs collected from the Central Southern Alps whio security site located in the backcountry behind Hokitika.

The eggs are hatched and reared by the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust (ICWT) at Peacock Springs in Christchurch, and the juveniles are usually returned to the wild the following autumn. The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust operates the largest whio breeding facility in New Zealand and has been breeding whio for release for close to two decades.

"This ensures wild eggs survive incubation and the duckling stage, because in the wild many are lost to predation by stoats. However, collecting wild eggs can be a time consuming and costly method, so establishing South Island captive breeding pairs will help the programme," she says.

About a dozen whio from last season’s egg lift programme were not released as juveniles at the start of the year. They were held back to go through the flock mate (courting) process to establish the breeding pairs.

"It’s quite a process and involves filming the whio in captivity with infra-red cameras, as the young whio hang out together and the females choose their mate, with most of the action happening at night.

The staff at the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust viewed hours of video footage to see which whio bachelorette picked which whio bachelors!

The seven birds to be released tomorrow, did not ‘receive a rose’ in the flock-mating game and did not pair up, but hopefully will find their partner in the wild.

All offspring from the new breeding pairs will be released back into the wild to boost the population of the security site to reach the target of 50 pairs.

Genesis Energy and the Department of Conservation have partnered together to secure the future of this unique vulnerable native bird. Operating under the name of Whio Forever this partnership is fast tracking implementation of the national Whio Recovery Plan to protect whio and increase public awareness.