Waikato Police seek witnesses to car park robbery

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 22:20

Waikato Police is investigating a robbery this evening where a woman has been injured.

At 7:22pm, emergency services were called to the incident which occurred in the rear car park near the casino in Hamilton’s CBD.

Following a short altercation between the female victim and three other people, the woman was stabbed.

She has been taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment to a moderate injury.

A number of personal items were also taken from her.

Police are currently speaking with witnesses and making further enquiries.

Acting Inspector Andrew Mortimore asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Hamilton Police as soon as possible, on 07 858 6200.