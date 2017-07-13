Significant winter storm for central NZ

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 21:53

A deep low over the North Island North Island is moving northeast tonight, bringing heavy rain, snow and severe southerly gales to central New Zealand. The heaviest snow is expected about the central North Island high country including higher parts of Hawkes Bay and Manawatu above 600 metres, with over 20 cm expected in these areas.

Significant rainfall is expected about the lower North Island, especially Wairarapa, Wellington, Kapiti and higher parts of Manawatu. Another 100 mm may yet accumulate about the hills and ranges, and 30 to 50 mm about lower lying areas of Wairarapa and Wellington.

Also, southerly gales will continue to affect central New Zealand until Friday, with severe gales about the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Taranaki. Winds have eased slightly, but gusts of 120 km/h are likely.

This is the tail end of a significant weather event, and the combination of heavy rain, snow and strong winds continues to cause disruption to transport, especially about higher roads, and could lead to localised flooding and slips. Also, winds of this strength can cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured roofs and structures and make driving hazardous.

Also, large waves are affecting southern and eastern coastal areas, especially around Wellington and Wairarapa, where localised inundation is possible.