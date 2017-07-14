Fatal vehicle crash in Far North

|
Emergency services are in attendance of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1F, Far North Rd, Houhora.
The crash is between Turk Valley Rd and Houhora Heads Rd and occurred at approximately 4am.
The driver of the vehicle is deceased.
State Highway 1F is open but restricted to one lane.
