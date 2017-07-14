Public opinion sought for proposed Shelly Bay development

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 09:30

Shelly Bay Ltd’s development includes plans for a new neighbourhood, with 350 homes; a waterfront walkway; green space; parking and seating; cafes, bars and shops; a microbrewery and a 50-bed boutique hotel.

Shelly Bay Ltd is a joint venture between Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (the entity set up to manage the Treaty settlement package for Taranaki WhÄnui) and developers The Wellington Company. The Council gave Shelly Bay Ltd resource consent for the development in April this year.

Acting Wellington Mayor and Housing Portfolio Leader Paul Eagle says: "The development is an opportunity for Council to resolve the future of Shelly Bay and enhance the open space and public’s access to the waterfront.

It is also proposed that Council and Shelly Bay Ltd share the cost of the infrastructure improvements (including upgrading the Council’s seawall and road) and the development of public space.

A Councillor working party has overseen the development of the consultation process and material.

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust Chair Wayne Mulligan says the development at Shelly Bay will play an important part in the iwi achieving its aspirations for its people.

"We purchased land at Shelly Bay in 2009 and are keen to see the development go ahead so we can start generating value for our people. The development of Shelly Bay will greatly enhance our efforts to assist our people in achieving their social, educational and cultural goals, something all Treaty settlements should provide."

- Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and the Council will be contacting businesses in Miramar and Maupuia to invite them to a meeting to find out more about the development and proposal for Shelly Bay.

- Members of the public can also view an outdoor display about the Shelly Bay Development - follow the signs when you get to the bay. An indoor display will be at City Council reception, 101 Wakefield Street.