Lewis Pass closed due to truck fire

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:05

Lewis Pass is currently closed due to a truck fire.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are at the scene which is 2km on the Springs Junction side of Engineers Camp.

Lewis Pass is closed at SH7 Hanmer Springs and at Springs Junction.

The road will be closed until further notice.

There are no diversions available and motorists are asked to delay travel in the area.