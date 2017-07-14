Cell sites down in Central and Lower North Island

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:09

Spark currently has 13 cell sites down in the central and lower North Island due to power outages in those areas.

This has also caused some localised broadband outages, because of the power outages.

The weather has not caused any underlying issues on the network and we expect this to be resolved once power is restored.

Due to the weather conditions, our technicians have been unable to access some of the sites that have been impacted by flooding and snow and we’re not expecting too much to change throughout the day.

Our teams are working hard with local authorities to get this resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.

The website will be updated with any further information.