Building resilience to floods and sea level rise in a seismic zone

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:47

The third event in a series designed to spark bold thinking for the red zone’s future features Kristina Hill speaking about her recent work in the San Francisco Bay Area - a region that, like Christchurch, is challenged by a rising water table in a seismic zone.

Hill is Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture, Environmental Planning and Urban Design at the University of California, Berkeley. Her current focus is resilience in the changing global environment.

"Resilience often means adaptation to new conditions, such as sea level rise, as well as enhancing a city's ability to recover from disaster events," says Hill.

"In cities like New Orleans and New York, rebuilding after disasters has presented an opportunity to introduce new elements into design and planning that address those challenges. One of the patterns emerging from these urban adaptation studies is that cities need to develop designs that work well with high water-table conditions."

Hill has researched recent engineering experiments in floating foundations and floating urban blocks used in geologic hazard areas in California.

"Regenerate Christchurch is really pleased to provide this forum for local and international speakers to share their experience and expertise," says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Dr Hill’s talk will be interesting to a broad audience, including Christchurch residents, emerging and established landscape architects and planners; and local industries and government agencies who are exploring new ways to improve earthquake resilience while also adapting to flooding."

Hill is one of a number of thought leaders being invited to stimulate public debate about the future of the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor in a series of free public talks in Christchurch.

These events are part of the ongoing Christchurch Conversations programme, established by Christchurch City Council and Te PÅ«tahi - Christchurch centre for architecture and city-making, with the support of partners and sponsors.

Regenerate Christchurch will continue to engage people as the draft Regeneration Plan is developed this year:

Exhibition of options: In August/September, several design scenarios will go on display at a major event and around Christchurch where the public can give feedback on them.

Evaluation panel: In September/October, 50 people, at least half of them selected from the electoral roll, will consider public feedback on the design scenarios and provide their views to Regenerate Christchurch.