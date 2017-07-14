Hazardous goods fire closes State Highway 7, Porters Pass open

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 11:22

People using the Lewis Pass/ SH7 highway this morning and up till early afternoon will be encouraged to stop at Murchison and Culverden as the highway is closed due to a truck trailer hazardous goods fire near Boyle River.

The other highway route between the West Coast and Canterbury, SH73 via Arthur’s Pass, is open but with restrictions - chains essential and no trucks with trailers/ towing vehicles.

"Porters Pass, between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass, reopened around 8 am today. Drivers need to have chains fitted to get from Porters Pass to Craigieburn cutting, which remains icy. No towing vehicles are allowed," says Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager.

"On State Highway 7, the Fire Service is managing the trailer fire and the safety of the surrounding Boyle River community. The road is likely to be closed a few more hours. We will update the situation at 2 pm."

People should delay their travel plans through the Lewis Pass today if they are able, or anticipate delays.

