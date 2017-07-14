A new kind of premium lamb now in My Food Bag

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 12:15

With the inclusion of TE MANA LAMB on debut this weekend in My Food Bag’s Gourmet Bag, discerning Kiwis can now enjoy direct, convenient access to quality, locally-produced meat which has only recently been available through select fine-dining restaurants.

TE MANA LAMB is promoted as one of the world’s healthiest, and some would say tastiest, red meats - produced locally in New Zealand, it’s a natural fit for My Food Bag.

"We’re constantly scouring the market for top quality, locally produced ingredients to help New Zealanders put great meals on the table," says Nadia Lim, co-founder and dietitian at My Food Bag. "TE MANA LAMB is tender, delicious and makes it easy to create a five-star, nutritious meal."

TE MANA LAMB is the culmination of a decade’s research and development which led to an unexpected discovery of rich levels of Omega-3 polyunsaturated fats and a unique taste like no other lamb.

"The more common source for Omega-3 fatty acids is seafood, particularly oily fish. The fact that this lamb contains notable levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, as a result of their diets, is a bonus to its fantastic flavour," notes Nadia.

Mike Tate, general manager of The Omega Lamb Project, which has developed TE MANA LAMB couldn’t be happier to bring this special product to My Food Bag customers. "We are excited to be partnering with My Food Bag. Their meal offerings are delicious and the inclusion of TE MANA LAMB in the My Gourmet Bag is testament to the delicate taste profile of our produce. Customers are in for a treat."

The lamb is the result of a project originally conceived to produce sheep better able to thrive in high altitude pastures and the harsh conditions associated with South Island sheep stations. A careful breeding programme delivered the TE MANA LAMB - and then came a breakthrough discovery. Not only were the resulting lambs healthier and able to withstand the rigours of the elements, but they were also significantly and demonstrably better-eating.

This is due to the presence of intramuscular fat, known as marbling.

Nadia explains that the meat cooks differently, with the marbling resulting in reduced inherent moisture which translates to less shrinkage during cooling. "The lamb can be cooked longer, allowing the intramuscular fat to melt, creating delicious and delicate flavours and an underlying richness. And that’s what makes it an ideal inclusion in My Gourmet Bag."

Nadia, who is passionate about creating nutritious, easy to prepare meals, is very enthusiastic about the partnership. "With such a delicate, succulent and tender flavour, I know our customers are going to love it."