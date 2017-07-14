Lyall Bay sand, and Seatoun road closure so crane can remove trees

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 12:42

More large slips have been reported around Wellington this morning:

- Mairangi Road, linking Wadestown and Northland, is closed to through traffic by a large slip that may take two days to clear.

- Kakariki Track, a zigzag footpath linking Marine Parade in Worser Bay and Seatoun Heights is blocked by small slip.

- A big slip is blocking Chartwell Drive in Crofton Downs.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to take care on Lyall Bay Parade until further notice due to the large amount of sand that has been blown onto the roadway, making it extremely slippery. The sand will be removed as soon as possible.

Marine Drive in Seatoun will be closed to through traffic from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (Saturday) so a 100-tonne crane can be used to remove a large pine tree that partially collapsed on to a house yesterday. Other trees may also be removed.