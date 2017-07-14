Web payment facility offline for 24 hours from 5pm

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 12:42

Hamilton City Council’s online payment facility will be unavailable for 24 hours from 5pm today, Friday 14 July.

The system found at the Hamilton City Council website, which allows residents to pay dog registrations, Land Information Memorandum fees, parking tickets and their rates through an online portal, will be temporarily unavailable while software is being upgraded.

The online payment system will be available again from 5pm tomorrow, Saturday 15 July.

Customers with urgent payments to make can visit the Customer Service area in the Council’s main Municipal Building, which is open from 7.45am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.