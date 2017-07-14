Name released after fatal crash in Mt Eden

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 13:07

Police can now release the name of the male who died in a fatal crash in Mt Eden on Tuesday.

He was 51-year-old Christopher Francis Tobin from Mt Eden.

Two young children were also seriously injured in the crash.

Tragically, life support was turned off this morning for the 1-year-old boy.

A 2-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police can confirm that the deceased was the father of the two children.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this very difficult time.

Police is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.