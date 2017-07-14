Overdue trampers walk out, safe and well

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 13:12

The four trampers reported as overdue in the Tararuas have successfully made their own way out and made contact with Police shortly before midday.

They had been held up by the weather conditions in the area and are all safe and well.

Police have also been advised that the people stuck due to a swollen river in the Rimutaka Forest Park have this morning walked out of the park via the Ngataonga Track.

They are also all safe and well.