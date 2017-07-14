Police seek information after body of missing man found in Rotorua

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 15:55

Mr Yeo, 65, was originally reported missing in the Henderson area by his family on 16th June.

Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Yeo at this tragic time.

Police are now trying to piece together his movements between 16th June and 8th July in an effort to ascertain how Mr Yeo travelled from Henderson to Rotorua.

Mr Yeo does not have access to a vehicle, with Police believing that he has either been given a lift to Rotorua or used public transport.

Mr Yeo was wearing a distinctive green and white striped shirt (shown in picture) when he left his home address on June 16th.

He was still wearing the same shirt when his body was found on July 8th.

If you saw Mr Yeo or have any information that may assist our enquiry, you can contact Henderson Police on (09) 839 0600.

- Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant, Waitemata Police