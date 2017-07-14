Police looking for patched Head Hunter in relation to an assault

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 16:40

Police are looking for a patched member of the Head Hunter Motorcycle Gang in relation to an assault on a truck driver in Industry Road, Auckland last Friday (7 July 2017).

Winiata Pihu Tipene has four warrants for his arrest in relation to the incident for charges including assault and wilful damage.

He is 27-year-old and described as being 190 cm tall and of thin build.

Winiata is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

If you know where he is then please call 111 immediately.

Police are aware of social media commentary that portrays this incident as being a result of serious tension between boy racers and truck drivers.

Following a significant number of enquiries, Police do not believe this is the case.

This was an isolated incident involving a patched gang member.

If you have any information on Winiata’s whereabouts then please contact Counties Manukau Crimesquad 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton, Counties Manukau Police