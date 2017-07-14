School board trustees descend on Dunedin

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 16:14

Despite the storm moving over the country and causing major travel delays, the 28th annual New Zealand School Trustee Association (NZSTA) conference, has kicked-off this morning in Dunedin.

The weather caused some travel delays, but it hasn’t put a dampener on the event surging on. Around 1000 trustees are attending the conference this weekend.

The conference is being held around the Octagon and the venues utilised are the Dunedin Centre, Dunedin Art Gallery, and the Regent Theatre.

Since the tragic events of 2011 in Christchurch, NZSTA has been unable to find a suitable South Island venue for hosting such a large event. Dunedin venues have enabled them to bring the event south and NZSTA President, Lorraine Kerr, is excited to be hosting a conference here.

"It’s fantastic we have been able to bring a conference to the South Island and nice for our Southern trustees to have us in their part of the country," said Kerr.

Saturday night will see NZSTA utilise the Edgar Centre, for the annual conference dinner, with this years theme being an evening in ‘winter wonderland’.