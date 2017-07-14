Police seek witnesses to fatal Mt Eden crash

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:05

Police are wanting to hear from any witnesses to the fatal crash that occurred between a car and a bus at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 3.30pm and involved a white Nissan Cube and a double-decker Auckland Transport (AT) bus.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a blue BMW vehicle (pictured) who was following the Nissan Cube and witnessed the crash.

Police don’t believe this vehicle had any involvement in the crash but this driver may have information which may assist us with our enquiries.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall on (09) 481 0773.

- Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall, Waitemata Police